DH Toon | The Pakistan saga

DH Toon | The Pakistan saga

Sathish Kumar
Sathish Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 14 2023, 08:10 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 08:10 ist

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has blamed Army chief General Asim Munir for his “abduction” on May 9 and distanced himself from the violence across the country after his dramatic arrest from a court here. He expressed these views during an informal chat with media persons on the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday, the Dawn newspaper reported on Saturday.

 

Read more...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
DH Toon
Imran Khan
Pakistan Army
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

Tweeps indulge in meme-fest as K'taka picks its leaders

Tweeps indulge in meme-fest as K'taka picks its leaders

How BJP turncoats fared in Karnataka election 2023

How BJP turncoats fared in Karnataka election 2023

Bommai, DKS, Muniyappa among key winners in Karnataka

Bommai, DKS, Muniyappa among key winners in Karnataka

Salman Khan visits Mamata's residence in Kolkata

Salman Khan visits Mamata's residence in Kolkata

Temperature in Singapore soars to 40-year high

Temperature in Singapore soars to 40-year high

Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service

Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors

No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors

 