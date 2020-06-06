Trump threatens EU, China with tariffs

Donald Trump threatens European Union, China with tariffs; names Navarro 'lobster king'

Reuters
Reuters, Maine,
  • Jun 06 2020, 02:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 02:34 ist

US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to impose tariffs on European Union cars if the bloc does not drop its tariff on American lobsters, naming White House trade adviser Peter Navarro the "lobster king" in charge of talks.

Trump, speaking at an event with commercial fishermen, also asked Navarro to identify Chinese products to hit with tariffs unless Beijing dropped its duties on American lobsters.

United States
China
European Union

