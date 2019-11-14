Egypt oil pipeline fire kills six

AFP
AFP, Cairo,
  • Nov 14 2019, 10:53am ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2019, 12:29pm ist
Representative Image.

Six people were killed and 15 injured when a leaking oil pipeline caught fire in Egypt's northern province of Bahira on Wednesday, officials said.

The head of Egypt's oil pipelines authority, Abdelmoneim Hafez, said the leak was the work of "thieves" siphoning off oil.

The fire broke out on the pipeline near Itay al-Baroud, a village half-way between Cairo and Alexandria, health ministry spokesman Khaled Mujahid said in a statement.

The wounded were taken to a nearby hospital, while the blaze was put out and the leak fixed.

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Egypt
leakage
Cairo
dead
Comments (+)
 