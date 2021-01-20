Egypt says agreed with Qatar to restore diplomatic ties

Egypt says agreed with Qatar to restore diplomatic ties

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, cut ties and transport links with Qatar in June 2017

AFP
AFP, Cairo,
  • Jan 20 2021, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 19:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Egypt and Qatar agreed Wednesday to restore diplomatic relations, Egypt's foreign ministry said, after a three-year-long Saudi led freeze on ties with Doha ended this month.

Gulf powerhouse Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, cut ties and transport links with Qatar in June 2017, alleging it backed radical Islamist groups and was too close to Riyadh's rival Iran -- claims Doha denied.

But in line with the outcome of a recent Gulf regional summit, Egypt and Qatar "have today ...exchanged two official documents in which the two nations have agreed to resume diplomatic relations," the statement by the Egyptian ministry said.

A Gulf Co-operation Council summit held in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, on January 5 signalled an end to the diplomatic rift, as the four boycotting countries agreed to lift their blockade.

Ahead of Wednesday's announcement on the formal restoration of ties, flights between Doha and Cairo resumed on Monday, for the first time in over three years.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Egypt
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
UAE

What's Brewing

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

Want a Royal Enfield Bullet? Finish this bullet thali

Want a Royal Enfield Bullet? Finish this bullet thali

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing

NASA ends efforts to deploy Mars InSight's 'mole'

NASA ends efforts to deploy Mars InSight's 'mole'

In Pics | How US is gearing up for Biden's inauguration

In Pics | How US is gearing up for Biden's inauguration

 