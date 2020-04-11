England's coronavirus death toll rises by 917 to 9,875

England's coronavirus hospital death toll rises by 917 to 9,875

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 11 2020, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 20:51 ist
A jogger wears a facemask as she takes her daily excercise in Victoria Park, east London on April 11, 2020 as warm weather tests the nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and the long Easter weekend begins. Credit: AFP Photo

The latest death toll from the coronavirus in the United Kingdom has risen by 917 to 9,875 people, health officials said on Saturday.

The rise, which detailed the number of hospital deaths as of 1600 GMT on April 10, was lower than that reported on Friday.

The Department of Health also said 78,991 had tested positive for the virus as of 0800 GMT on Saturday. Britain is hoping the number of infections, hospital admissions and deaths are reaching a peak, allowing it to consider when it could ease a lockdown. 

