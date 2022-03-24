EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid prevention jab

EU approves AstraZeneca Covid prevention jab

It can be used for patients with immune system problems or severe reactions to normal vaccines

AFP
AFP, The Hague,
  • Mar 24 2022, 23:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2022, 23:38 ist
The EU's drug watchdog on Thursday recommended for approval AstraZeneca's Covid-19 prevention jab, which can be used for patients with immune system problems or severe reactions to normal vaccines.

The European Medicines Agency's human medicines committee "has recommended granting a marketing authorisation for Evusheld, developed by AstraZeneca for the prevention of Covid-19 in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age," the Amsterdam-based EMA said in a statement.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
World news
AstraZeneca

