EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid prevention jab

The EU's drug watchdog on Thursday recommended for approval AstraZeneca's Covid-19 prevention jab, which can be used for patients with immune system problems or severe reactions to normal vaccines.
The European Medicines Agency's human medicines committee "has recommended granting a marketing authorisation for Evusheld, developed by AstraZeneca for the prevention of Covid-19 in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age," the Amsterdam-based EMA said in a statement.
