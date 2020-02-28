EU fears 'major international' conflict over Syria

AFP
AFP,
  • Feb 28 2020, 16:48pm ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2020, 17:16pm ist

The EU is worried that the situation in Syria, where dozens of Turkish troops were killed by regime airstrikes, could descend into all-out war, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Friday.

"There is a risk of sliding into a major open international military confrontation. It is also causing unbearable humanitarian suffering and putting civilians in danger," he said.

The EU urged a rapid de-escalation and "will consider all necessary measures to protect its security interests," he said, adding that the bloc was in contact with "all relevant actors".

 

 

