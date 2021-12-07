Explosion rocks southern Iraq, casualties reported

Explosion rocks southern Iraqi city, casualties reported

Although it was unclear how many had died, reports suggested the bomb was placed in a car

AP
AP, Basra,
  Dec 07 2021, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 15:50 ist
Security forces inspect the site of explosion. Credit: Reuters Photo

A large explosion rocked the centre of Iraq's southern city of Basra on Monday, with local news reports saying there are multiple casualties.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, which sent a column of black smoke into the sky. Local reports, however, said it was likely a car bomb.

Explosions have been rare in Basra in recent years, particularly since the defeat of the Sunni militant Islamic State group in 2017.

The oil-rich Basra is predominantly Shiite. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion. 

Iraq
Bomb Blast
World news

