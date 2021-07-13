Problem found in undelivered 787 Dreamliners: FAA

FAA says new Boeing production problem found in undelivered 787 Dreamliners

Boeing said the issue is 'near the nose on certain 787 Dreamliners in the company’s inventory of undelivered airplanes'

Reuters
Reuters, Washington/Seattle,
  • Jul 13 2021, 08:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 08:43 ist
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Credit: AFP file photo

The Federal Aviation Administration said late on Monday that some undelivered Boeing 787 Dreamliners have a new manufacturing quality issue that the manufacturer will fix before the planes will be delivered.

Boeing said the issue is "near the nose on certain 787 Dreamliners in the company’s inventory of undelivered airplanes. This issue was discovered as part of the ongoing system-wide inspection of Boeing’s 787 shimming processes required by the FAA."

The FAA added that "based on data, the FAA will determine whether similar modifications should be made on 787s already in commercial service."

Boeing did not immediately comment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Boeing
United States
Federal Aviation Administration

What's Brewing

Daily tests, cardboard beds: 24 hrs at Olympic Village

Daily tests, cardboard beds: 24 hrs at Olympic Village

BMC claims 'Trump treatment' successful for Covid-19

BMC claims 'Trump treatment' successful for Covid-19

DH Toon | What's the need for a new population policy?

DH Toon | What's the need for a new population policy?

On this farm, cows are in charge, or at least coequals

On this farm, cows are in charge, or at least coequals

Cars, buildings swept away in Himachal flash floods

Cars, buildings swept away in Himachal flash floods

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

 