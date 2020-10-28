Zuckerberg struggles to connect in US Senate hearing

Facebook's Zuckerberg struggles to connect, forcing US Senate hearing to pause

Facebook told the committee that Zuckerberg was alone. He was able to get connected in a couple of minutes

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Oct 28 2020, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 21:18 ist

A US Senate Commerce Committee hearing on a key social media legal protection was briefly delayed when Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg struggled to appear remotely.

"We are unable to make contact with Mr. Mark Zuckerberg," Senator Roger Wicker, who chairs the committee, said agreeing to a five-minute delay after the chief executives of Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google had spoken.

Facebook told the committee that Zuckerberg was alone. He was able to get connected in a couple of minutes.

"I was able to hear the other opening statements. I was just having a hard time connecting myself," Zuckerberg said.

Wicker responded: "I know the feeling Mr. Zuckerberg."

United States
Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg

