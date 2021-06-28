'China's three-child policy will not boost births'

Fitch Ratings does not expect China's three-child policy to boost births

Moody's Investors Service said it was unlikely to dramatically change China's birthrate

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 28 2021, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 17:23 ist
The Fitch Ratings logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Fitch Ratings said on Monday that China's three-child policy is unlikely to aid slow population growth and that the rating agency does not expect the new population policy to boost births significantly.

Moody's Investors Service said earlier this month that the policy allowing couples to have up to three children could support fertility but was unlikely to dramatically change China's birthrate

