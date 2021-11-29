France says detected 8 possible Omicron cases

France says detected 8 possible cases of Omicron variant

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Nov 29 2021, 05:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 05:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

France's Health Ministry said on Sunday it had possibly detected eight cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus across the country.

It said in a statement that the people who might be infected had come into France from southern Africa but that it would still take several days to fully confirm the cases. 

