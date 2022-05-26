'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta, 67, is dead

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 26 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: May 26 2022, 22:46 ist
Actor Ray Liotta, 67, the star of the 1990 blockbuster crime film "Goodfellas", died in his sleep. Credit: Wikimedia commons

Actor Ray Liotta, 67, the star of the 1990 blockbuster crime film "Goodfellas", died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, according to media reports on Thursday.

Liotta was engaged to be married and leaves behind a daughter, Yahoo reported.

He was in the Dominican Republic shooting the film "Dangerous Waters", Deadline reported. 

