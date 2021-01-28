Governments must win 'vaccination race': IMF

Governments must win 'vaccination race' amid record debt: International Monetary Fund

The IMF now sees world growth recovering this year with a 5.5 per cent GDP expansion

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jan 28 2021, 19:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2021, 19:31 ist
Credit: AFP file photo.

Government debt burdens worldwide soared to a record in 2020, but policymakers must continue to provide support to buoy their economies and finance the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, the IMF said Thursday.

"Policymakers will have to strike a balance between providing more short-term support to ensure a solid recovery and keeping debt at a manageable level over the longer term," the IMF said in its latest Fiscal Monitor report.

Global fiscal support reached nearly $14 trillion last year, up by about $2.2 trillion since October 2020, the International Monetary Fund found.

That spending drove average public debt worldwide to an all-time high, hitting nearly 98 per cent of GDP, compared with less than 84 per cent in 2019, the IMF said.

But since the economic downturn was slightly less terrible than the IMF had forecast, the debt level, too, ended below the 101 per cent level projected in July.

The IMF now sees world growth recovering this year with a 5.5 per cent GDP expansion, after contracting 3.5 per cent last year.

Despite concerns about rising debt, the Washington-based crisis lender has consistently urged policymakers to continue to provide support until the pandemic is under control, and to especially focus on the hardest-hit sectors and green investments.

"In short, governments need to win the vaccination race, respond (with) flexibility to the changing economic conditions and set the stage for a greener, fairer and more durable recovery," the fund said.

But access to financing might tighten up, and the IMF stressed it will be "vital" to develop "credible multiyear frameworks for revenue and spending."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

International Monetary Fund
Vaccination
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Debt
Economy

What's Brewing

This new supercomputer will be among world's fastest

This new supercomputer will be among world's fastest

'HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series'

'HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series'

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

 