Gun used in Van Gogh suicide sells for 162,000 euros

The revolver with which Vincent van Gogh is believed to have shot himself sold for 162,500 euros ($182,000) at a Paris auction on Wednesday nearly three times the estimate.
A private collector bought the gun, billed as the "the most famous weapon in the history of art", with a telephone bid, Art Auction said.
Discovered by a farmer in 1965 in a field near Auvers-sur-Oise, a village north of Paris where the troubled Dutch painter spent the last few months of his life, the gun had previously been exhibited at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.
