Gun used in Van Gogh suicide sells for 162,000 euros

Gun used in Van Gogh suicide sells for 162,000 euros

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse, Paris,
  • Jun 19 2019, 18:37pm ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2019, 19:09pm ist
The revolver with which Vincent van Gogh is believed to have shot himself is to go under the hammer. (AFP Photo)

The revolver with which Vincent van Gogh is believed to have shot himself sold for 162,500 euros ($182,000) at a Paris auction on Wednesday nearly three times the estimate.

A private collector bought the gun, billed as the "the most famous weapon in the history of art", with a telephone bid, Art Auction said.

Discovered by a farmer in 1965 in a field near Auvers-sur-Oise, a village north of Paris where the troubled Dutch painter spent the last few months of his life, the gun had previously been exhibited at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

Vincent van Gogh
Auction
Suicide
Comments (+)
 