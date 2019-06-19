Gun used in Van Gogh suicide sells for 162,000 euros

The revolver with which Vincent van Gogh is believed to have shot himself sold for 162,500 euros ($182,000) at a Paris auction on Wednesday nearly three times the estimate.

A private collector bought the gun, billed as the "the most famous weapon in the history of art", with a telephone bid, Art Auction said.

Discovered by a farmer in 1965 in a field near Auvers-sur-Oise, a village north of Paris where the troubled Dutch painter spent the last few months of his life, the gun had previously been exhibited at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.