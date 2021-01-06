HK activists demand release of 'political prisoners'

Hong Kong democracy activists demand government releases 'political prisoners'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 06 2021, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 16:13 ist
Party members of the pro-democracy camp attend a news conference after over 50 Hong Kong activists were arrested under the national security law in Hong Kong, China January 6, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

Hong Kong democracy activists called on the government on Wednesday to release "political prisoners," hours after authorities arrested 53 members of the opposition camp, in a move that sent a chill through the global financial centre.

At a press briefing to address the mass arrests of pro-democracy activists in a dawn sweep, members of the democratic camp said the arrests were "shameful" and represented oppression on the right to vote.

Hong Kong authorities said on Wednesday the arrests were related to an unofficial vote to choose opposition candidates in city elections was part of a plan to "overthrow" the government. 

Hong Kong
Democracy

