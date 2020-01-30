In wake of coronavirus, Google temporarily shutting down all China offices: Report

Google temporarily shutting down China offices: Report

Alphabet Inc's Google is temporarily shutting down all its offices in China due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the country, technology website The Verge reported on Wednesday.

The flu-like virus has killed over 130 people in China and has set-off alarm across the globe with companies closing stores, putting travel restrictions on employees and warning of a financial hit from slowing business in the world's most populous country.

