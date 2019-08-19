India trains Nepali officials against terror financing

As many as 20 Nepalese government officers are undergoing a six-day training programme, organised by India, on anti-money laundering and countering terror financing, the Indian embassy here said on Monday.

The training is fully supported by the Indian government under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme.

"On the request of the Nepal government, a customised six-day training course on 'Anti Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism' for 20 officers from various government agencies started on August 19 at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) in Faridabad, India," the embassy said in a press statement.

A total of 60 officers from various regulatory agencies in Nepal will be trained under the latest initiative.

Two batches of 20 officers each will be trained at the NACIN in October and December.

The initiative is likely to enhance the capacities of agencies of Nepal on matters pertaining to anti-money laundering and countering terror financing, the statement said, adding that the move is another example of India's "commitment to support the capacity development of Nepali officers".

Nepal has traditionally been used as a transit route for fake Indian currency smuggling from Pakistan given its porous international border with India.

India has from time to time drawn the attention of the Nepal government over the growing fake Indian currency racket being carried out in the Nepalese territory and asked the Nepalese authorities for taking stringent actions to curb such activities.