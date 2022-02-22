Indian students in Ukraine advised to leave temporarily 'in the interest of safety'

As the long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared to be imminent Monday, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine advised Indian students to leave temporarily in the interest of their own safety.
"Students are advised, in the interest of safety, to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities," it said.
ADVISORY TO INDIAN STUDENTS IN UKRAINE.@MEAIndia @PIB_India @IndianDiplomacy @DDNewslive @PTI_News @IndiainUkraine pic.twitter.com/7pzFndaJpl
— India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 22, 2022
India earlier warned that the latest actions of Russia in regard to Ukraine could "undermine peace and security" and called for restraint and de-escalation.
Addressing the Council late Monday night, India's Permanent Representative T S Tirumurti said: "The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region."
(With agency inputs)
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway
Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts
Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals
What we know from Perseverance Rover's 1st year on Mars
Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs
Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport
Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?