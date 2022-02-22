Indian students in Ukraine advised to leave temporarily 'in the interest of safety'

As the long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared to be imminent Monday, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine advised Indian students to leave temporarily in the interest of their own safety.

"Students are advised, in the interest of safety, to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities," it said.

India earlier warned that the latest actions of Russia in regard to Ukraine could "undermine peace and security" and called for restraint and de-escalation.

Addressing the Council late Monday night, India's Permanent Representative T S Tirumurti said: "The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region."

(With agency inputs)

