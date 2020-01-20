Iran says it still respects 2015 nuclear deal, rejects "unfounded" EU claims

Iran still remains in its 2015 nuclear deal despite rolling back its commitments to the pact, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday, criticising European powers for failing to salvage the agreement.

"Tehran still remains in the deal ... the European powers' claims about Iran violating the deal are unfounded," he told a televised weekly news conference.

"Whether Iran will further decrease its nuclear commitments will depend on other parties and whether Iran's interests are secured under the deal," Mousavi said.