Italy posts lowest one-day death toll from coronavirus since lockdown

Italy on Sunday recorded the fewest deaths from coronavirus in one day since its two-month lockdown began, as the country stands poised to reopen most commercial activity.

The civil protection unit said 145 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, the lowest level since March 9, when 97 people died of Covid-19.

On Monday, most of the country's businesses will emerge from a two-month quarantine imposed by the government on March 9 to stem a dizzying rise in the number of coronavirus cases in March and April.

Restaurants, bars, cafes, hairdressers, and retail stores will be allowed to reopen. Gyms, pools, cinemas and theatres are allowed to open on May 25.

Authorities warn the virus is still circulating, and people must respect social distancing. If infection levels begin to rise, the government has said it reserves the right to impose new restrictions.

Italy's worst one-day death toll from the virus was on March 27, with 969 deaths.