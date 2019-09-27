Jaishankar's presence keeps Pak FM away from SAAR meet

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday stayed away from a SAARC meeting on the sideline of the United Nations General Assembly until his counterpart from India, S Jaishankar, finished delivering his speech.

Escalating tension between India and Pakistan continued to cast a shadow over the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the eight SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) nations in New York.

Qureshi did not enter the room till Jaishankar finished speaking and left.

Pakistan has been running a diplomatic campaign against India ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Government in New Delhi stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its Special Status and reorganized the state into two Union Territories.

Qureshi stayed away although Jaishankar was joined by Foreign Ministers of the six other SAARC nations - Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Afghanistan. He came in only after External Affairs Minister left after delivering his remarks - almost 30 minutes after the meeting started.

Jaishankar's predecessor late Sushma Swaraj too had left a similar meeting of the SAARC foreign ministers on the sideline of United Nations General Assembly in September 2018, without waiting for Qureshi to speak.

Modi in 2016 decided to opt out of the SAARC summit, which Pakistan Government would have hosted in Islamabad. New Delhi's decision not to attend the summit was in response to terrorist attacks launched from Pakistan or territories under control of Pakistan on Indian Air Force base at Pathankot in Punjab and Indian Army brigade headquarters at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir. As other SAARC leaders too decided to opt out, Pakistan Government had to postpone the summit indefinitely.

The impasse over the SAARC continued as the eight member nations could not yet agree on venue and the date of the summit.

New Delhi has been blaming Islamabad for blocking initiatives within the SAARC for regional connectivity and regional cooperation to combat terrorism.