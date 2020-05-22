At least 56 bodies from crash site in Karachi hospitals

Karachi hospitals receive at least 56 bodies from plane crash site: Hospital officials

Reuters
Reuters, Karachi,
  • May 22 2020, 23:45 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 23:45 ist
Volunteers look for survivors of a plane that crashed in residential area of Karachi, Pakistan, May 22, 2020. Credit: AP Photo

 Karachi hospitals received 56 bodies from the site of a commercial jet that crashed into a residential neighbourhood while landing in Pakistan's largest city, hospital officials said on Friday.

Seemin Jamali, the head of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, said the hospital had received 37 bodies. Another 19 were at Civil Hospital, a hospital official told Reuters.

Provincial health department media coordinator Meeran Yousaf confirmed to Reuters by phone that there were at least 56 confirmed dead, and 2 survivors.

A Pakistan International Airlines Airbus jet with 99 people on board crashed into residential buildings on Friday afternoon while approaching the airport.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pakistan
Karachi

What's Brewing

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 