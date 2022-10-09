Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Greece, no reports of damage

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck in the Gulf of Corinth in central Greece early on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, authorities said.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), which revised down an initial reading of 5.7 magnitude, said the quake struck 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) below the surface in the gulf separating mainland Greece from the Peloponnese peninsula, 16 kilometres from the town of Itea.
The tremor, which occurred just after 1 am (2200 GMT), was felt as far away as Athens, the capital, some 115 kilometres away.
