Malaysia says American from cruise ship tests positive for new coronavirus

Reuteres, Kuala Lumpur,
  • Feb 15 2020, 21:08pm ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2020, 21:15pm ist
A Malaysian health quarantine officer checks the temperature of a passenger as a precautionary measure at a cruise ship terminal, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, in Port Klang, Malaysia February 13, 2020. (Reuters photo)

 Malaysia said on Saturday said an 83-year-old American passenger on a cruise ship that docked in Cambodia has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The American woman took a flight to Malaysia on Friday from Cambodia, the Malaysian health ministry said in a statement, adding that her husband had tested negative.

The Westerdam, operated by Carnival Corp unit Holland America Inc, docked in the port of Sihanoukville, Cambodia on Thursday after being shunned by several countries on fears that passengers could be carrying the virus.

