Malaysia's Mahathir says Parliament will pick new PM

Malaysian interim leader Mahathir Mohamad says Parliament will pick a new prime minister after the king failed to establish who has majority support following the collapse of the ruling coalition.

Mahathir met the king earlier Thursday.

He says the monarch couldn't find a candidate with a clear majority to lead the nation after consulting all 222 lawmakers.

He says the king decided to have the lower house of Parliament vote on a new leader on Monday. If the voting ends in an impasse, a snap election will be called.

A failed bid by Mahathir's supporters to form a new government without his designated successor, Anwar Ibrahim, and Mahathir's shock resignation have led to the collapse of the ruling alliance and plunged the country into political limbo.