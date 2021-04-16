Merkel receives AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine: Spokesman

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday received the first dose of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, more than two weeks after German authorities recommended use of the jab only for people aged 60 and over.

"I am delighted to have received my first vaccination with AstraZeneca today. I thank everyone involved in the vaccination campaign and everyone who gets vaccinated. Vaccination is the key to getting out of the pandemic," the 66-year-old said in a tweet posted by her spokesman Steffen Seibert.