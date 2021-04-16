Merkel receives AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine: Spokesman

Merkel receives AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine: Spokesman

AFP
AFP,
  • Apr 16 2021, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 23:16 ist
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Credit: AP Photo

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday received the first dose of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, more than two weeks after German authorities recommended use of the jab only for people aged 60 and over.

"I am delighted to have received my first vaccination with AstraZeneca today. I thank everyone involved in the vaccination campaign and everyone who gets vaccinated. Vaccination is the key to getting out of the pandemic," the 66-year-old said in a tweet posted by her spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Angela Merkel
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Germany

What's Brewing

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

 