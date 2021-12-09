Nations boycotting Beijing Olympics to 'pay the price', warns China

Australia, Britain and the United States will pay the price for their "mistaken acts", after deciding not to send government delegations to February's Winter Olympics in Beijing, China's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report
I detach from work when possible: Richa Chadha
KGF Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha: 2022 set for clash
BCCI cracks the whip after Kohli refuses to step down
Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot
Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread
Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove