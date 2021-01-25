Navalny's ally calls for new protests on January 31

Navalny's ally calls for new protests across Russia on January 31

Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia on Saturday

Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jan 25 2021, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 19:00 ist
Police officers and the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) servicemen patrol on Red Square in central Moscow on January 25, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

An ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday called for new protests across Russia on January 31 to demand the release of Navalny, who is serving a 30-day jail stint in relation to a case about alleged parole violations.

Leonid Volkov, the ally, released the details on the Telegram messaging app and promised more details later on Monday.

Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia on Saturday after tens of thousands of people ignored the extreme cold and police warnings to publicly call for Navalny's release. 

