Navalny's ally calls for new protests across Russia on January 31

An ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday called for new protests across Russia on January 31 to demand the release of Navalny, who is serving a 30-day jail stint in relation to a case about alleged parole violations.
Also read: Kremlin accuses US of meddling after 3,500 protesters detained
Leonid Volkov, the ally, released the details on the Telegram messaging app and promised more details later on Monday.
Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia on Saturday after tens of thousands of people ignored the extreme cold and police warnings to publicly call for Navalny's release.
