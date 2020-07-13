Nelson Mandela's daughter Zindzi dies in South Africa: Media

Zindzi Mandela, the youngest daughter of South Africa's first black president Nelson Mandela has died aged 59, local media reported Monday.
She was ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death.
"The 59-year-old daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, passed away at a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of this morning," said public broadcaster SABC.
The cause of her death was not immediately revealed.
WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test
Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food
DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev
Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums
China's lust for water
BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study
Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?