Mandela's daughter Zindzi dies in South Africa: Media

Nelson Mandela's daughter Zindzi dies in South Africa: Media

AFP
AFP, Johannesburg,
  Jul 13 2020, 13:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 13:13 ist

 Zindzi Mandela, the youngest daughter of South Africa's first black president Nelson Mandela has died aged 59, local media reported Monday.

She was ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death.

"The 59-year-old daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, passed away at a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of this morning," said public broadcaster SABC.

The cause of her death was not immediately revealed.

