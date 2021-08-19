Taliban govt to not have access to loans as of now: IMF

New Taliban government in Afghanistan will not at the current time be allowed to access loans or other resources: IMF

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Aug 19 2021, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 18:42 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The International Monetary Fund says that the new Taliban government in Afghanistan will not at the current time be allowed to access loans or other resources from the 190-nation lending organisation.

In a statement Wednesday, the IMF said it would be guided by the views of the international community.

Also read: IMF says it will block Afghanistan from getting $460 million in reserve funds

The statement said, “There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources.”

SDRs are special drawing rights which serve as a reserve that IMF member countries can tap into to meet payment obligations.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

IMF
Afghanistan
Taliban

What's Brewing

10 places in India that are photographers' paradise

10 places in India that are photographers' paradise

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

There’s so much more to Afghanistan: Khaled Hosseini

There’s so much more to Afghanistan: Khaled Hosseini

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

 