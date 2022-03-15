No request yet from Ukraine to talk to Putin, says Kremlin

No request yet from Ukraine to talk to Putin: Kremlin

The Kremlin has previously said that Putin will not refuse a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart to discuss how to end hostilities in Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 15 2022, 00:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 00:21 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: DH Creative

The Kremlin has not received any requests in the past week from the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to arrange a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, RIA news agency quoted Putin's spokesman as saying on Monday.

The Kremlin has previously said that Putin will not refuse a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart to discuss how to end hostilities in Ukraine.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for direct talks between the men, and Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Ukraine's negotiators were trying to secure such a meeting.

