North Korea fires unidentified projectile: South Korea military

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea, the South's military said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of tests by Pyongyang over recent weeks.
The projectile was fired into the sea east of the peninsula, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, without immediately giving further details.
