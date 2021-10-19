North Korea fires unidentified projectile: S Korea army

North Korea fires unidentified projectile: South Korea military

AFP
AFP, Seoul,
  • Oct 19 2021, 07:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 07:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea, the South's military said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of tests by Pyongyang over recent weeks.

The projectile was fired into the sea east of the peninsula, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, without immediately giving further details.

