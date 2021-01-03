Referendums should occur once in a generation: UK PM

On Scottish referendum, UK PM says vote should only happen once in a generation

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jan 03 2021, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 16:46 ist
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Reuters Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said referendums should only happen once in a generation, when asked about the possibility of a fresh vote on Scottish independence.

"The only point I would make is that referendums, (in) my ... direct experience in this country, are not particularly jolly events," Johnson told the BBC.

"They don't have a, notably unifying force on the national mood, they should be only once in a generation." 

Boris Johnson
Scotland
UK

