One dies in Russia's night air raid on Kyiv, more than 20 drones downed

Falling drone debris on a gas station killed a 41-year-old man in the city's Solomyanskyi district, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • May 28 2023, 06:10 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 06:10 ist
A rescuer works at a site of a clinic heavily destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters File Photo

At least one person died and three were injured in Russia's night air raid on Kyiv with the defence systems downing at least 20 drones moving towards the capital, city officials said early on Sunday.

Falling drone debris on a gas station killed a 41-year-old man in the city's Solomyanskyi district, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Kyiv's military administration said at least three people were injured in the attack on the city.

"Air defence forces have already destroyed more than 20 UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) moving towards Kyiv," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging channel. "But a new wave of drones is coming to the capital. Stay in shelters."

Reuters witnesses said that during the air raid alerts that started sounding soon after midnight on Sunday, many people stood on their balconies, some screaming slogans like "Glory to air defence".

Klitschko added that a fire broke out after falling drone debris hit a seven-storey non-residential building in the Solomyanskyi district west of the city. The district is a busy rail and air transport hub.

In the Pecherskyi district, a historical neighbourhood of Kyiv, a fire broke out on the roof of a nine-storey building due to falling drone debris, Kyiv's military administration officials said on the Telegram.

