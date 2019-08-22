Pak PM, Army chief discuss Kashmir situation

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met on Thursday and discussed matters of national security and the situation in Kashmir.

This was the Pakistan Army chief's first meeting with Khan since he got a three-year extension of tenure. The extension, announced on Monday, was granted by Prime Minister Khan, citing the "regional security environment."

Gen Bajwa, 58, was set to retire on November 29 on completion of his three-year term but now he would continue to serve as head of the army until November 2022.

The discussions between Prime Minister Khan and Gen Bajwa focused on matters of national security and the situation in Kashmir, The Express Tribune reported.

After India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5, Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status to Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.