Pakistan PM orders Wikipedia website unblocked

Pakistan PM orders Wikipedia website unblocked

Wikipedia has been ordered to be restored with immediate effect

AFP
AFP, Islamabad,
  • Feb 07 2023, 06:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 06:30 ist
Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb posted the order to her Twitter account, which stated: "The Prime Minister is pleased to direct that the website (Wikipedia) may be restored with immediate effect." Credit: Reuters Photo

Pakistan's prime minister on Monday ordered authorities to unblock Wikipedia, the government announced, just days after the online encyclopedia was restricted for "blasphemous content".

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb posted the order to her Twitter account, which stated: "The Prime Minister is pleased to direct that the website (Wikipedia) may be restored with immediate effect."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
Shehbaz Sharif
World news
Wikipedia

What's Brewing

DH Toon | SEBI's silence over Adani case speaks volumes

DH Toon | SEBI's silence over Adani case speaks volumes

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake

Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

 