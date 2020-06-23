Pakistan records 105 more COVID-19 fatalities, death toll rises to 3,695; total cases reach 185,034

Pak records 105 more COVID-19 fatalities, toll at 3,695

  Jun 23 2020
A policeman wearing protective gear stands guard next to a street sealed by the authorities at a residential area in Lahore on June 17, 2020 after the COVID-19 coronavirus cases continue to rise. Credit/AFP Photo

The coronavirus pandemic turned grimmer in Pakistan with 105 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,695, while the total cases of the deadly viral infection reached 185,034, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

According to health officials, 11,26,761 COVID-19 tests, including 24,599 on Monday, were conducted so far in the country.

With 3,946 new coronavirus cases detected, the total tally now stands at 185,034, the ministry said.

As many as 105 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,695.

Sindh reported the maximum number of 71,092 cases, followed by 68,308 in Punjab, 22,633 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,219 in Islamabad, 9,587 in Balochistan, 1,326 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 869 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The ministry said 73,471 coronavirus patients have recovered so far. 

