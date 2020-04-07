Pakistan rejects media reports on its link with Kabul Gurdawara attack

Pakistan on Tuesday rejected the media reports on Islamabad's link with a deadly terrorist attack on a Gurdawara in Afghanistan last month, saying it was designed to malign the country.
"This attempt is highly mischievous and condemnable,” the Foreign Office said, adding that Pakistan has strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack on the Gurdawara, in which so many precious lives were lost.
"Places of worship are sacrosanct and their sanctity must be respected at all times. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice,” it said.
Pakistan firmly believed that such despicable terrorist acts had no political, religious or moral justification, it said, adding that the media reports were designed to malign Pakistan.
With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?
Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey
'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'
COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets
Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline
'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'
India could see first technical recession since 1990s
Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching
UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care
Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15