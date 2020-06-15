Pakistan rejects Rajnath Singh's remarks about situation in PoK

Pak rejects Rajnath Singh's remarks about PoK situation

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 15 2020, 04:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 04:48 ist
Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh addresses the 'Jammu and Kashmir Jan-Samvad' virtual rally, at BJP HQ in New Delhi, Sunday, June 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Pakistan on Sunday rejected Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks about the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and alleged that it was an attempt to divert attention from Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a virtual Jan Samvad rally for Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said on Sunday that when people of PoK will want to be freed of Pakistan's occupation and be part of India, then this will lead to the fulfilment of Parliament's resolution that the region is an integral part of the country.

"Let's wait for what happens in future. There will be demand from PoK to be freed of Pakistan's occupation and to live with India. When this happens, then Parliament's resolution will also be fulfilled," Singh said.

Parliament has also earlier passed resolution that PoK is part of India.

Reacting to Singh’s remarks, the Foreign Office said that his statement is "another desperate attempt to divert attention from” Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 and bifurcating it into two Union territories.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

Pakistan
PoK
Jammu and Kashmir
Rajnath Singh

