Pakistani PM Imran Khan used to consume charas, says former team-mate

  • Nov 04 2020, 23:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 23:11 ist
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (AFP file photo)

In a shocking claim, former Pakistani pacer, Sarfraz Nawaz said that Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan used to consume drugs during his Cricket career.
During a recent interview, Nawaz said that Khan used to consume charas and other drugs and there are many eyewitnesses to it.

“He (Imran Khan) has been consuming cannabis, he used to do it in London and even at my home. In 1987, when Pakistan faced England in a cricket match and he did not bowl well, he had come to my house along with Mudassar, Mohsin Khan, Abdul Qadir, Salim Malik in Islamabad for a meal. There he had consumed charas. He also snorts something and consumes cocaine as well. In London, he would roll something and snort it,” Nawaz said in the video interview.

“Bring him in front of me and let’s see if he denies it. I am not the lone eyewitness, there are many others in London,” he added.

 

