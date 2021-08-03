Pentagon locked down after reported shooting

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday after reports of a shooting at a subway station just outside the secure US military headquarters.
Employees in the US Defense Department headquarters in the Arlington suburb of Washington were ordered to shelter in place amid reports of several gunshots and possible injuries in the station, the entrance of which is just a few dozen yards (meters) from the building's main doors.
"The Pentagon currently is on lockdown due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area," the Pentagon's security force said in a tweeted statement.
The local news station WUSA showed a picture of heavy security and fire and rescue vehicles at the iconic five-sided building.
There was no immediate report of injuries.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Recycled medals, podiums: Tokyo passes sustainable test
Future space travel might require mushrooms
'Heart attack risk rises in first two weeks post Covid'
Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium
Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics
What will the Earth be like in 500 years?
Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit
Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious