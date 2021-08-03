Pentagon locked down after reported shooting

Pentagon locked down after reported shooting

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to 'police activity'

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Aug 03 2021, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 21:00 ist
The Pentagon in Washington DC. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday after reports of a shooting at a subway station just outside the secure US military headquarters.

Employees in the US Defense Department headquarters in the Arlington suburb of Washington were ordered to shelter in place amid reports of several gunshots and possible injuries in the station, the entrance of which is just a few dozen yards (meters) from the building's main doors.

"The Pentagon currently is on lockdown due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area," the Pentagon's security force said in a tweeted statement.

The local news station WUSA showed a picture of heavy security and fire and rescue vehicles at the iconic five-sided building.

There was no immediate report of injuries.

