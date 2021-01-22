Pfizer finishes enrolling kids in its Covid-19 vaccine study

Pfizer ends enrolling kids in its Covid vaccine study

  • Jan 22 2021, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 23:37 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

Pfizer Inc said on Friday it had finished enrolling children aged between 12 and 15 in a study testing its COVID-19 vaccine, as the U.S. drugmaker seeks to expand the shot's use among different age groups.

The study, which was announced in October, had enrolled over 2,000 participants, a Pfizer spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna Inc, which are being rolled out in the United States, are not yet available for use in children due to a lack of study data.

Children rarely experience severe COVID-19 symptoms but they could still spread the virus.

Last month, Moderna also began a study to test its vaccine, which uses a similar technology as the Pfizer vaccine, in adolescents aged 12 to less than 18.

