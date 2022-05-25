Crisis-hit Sri Lanka appoints PM as Finance Minister

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appoints Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe as Finance Minister

Wickremesinghe, 73 was sworn in as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stability and National Policies

PTI
PTI,
  • May 25 2022, 12:23 ist
  • updated: May 26 2022, 12:19 ist
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed Finance Minister of the debt-ridden country on Wednesday by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, an official statement said.

Wickremesinghe, 73 was sworn in as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stability and National Policies.

The five-time prime minister was re-appointed to the job on May 12 following the political circus precipitated by the unprecedented economic crisis in the island’s history.

He replaced Mahinda Rajapaksa who resigned to make way for his brother’s plan to appoint an all-party interim government to handle the economic crisis.

Wickremesinghe’s office said during the two weeks he had been at the helm. He re-established the island’s foreign relations, took steps for constitutional reform with the draft of the 21 amendments to the constitution, ensured fuel supplies and has been making preparations for an interim budget.

Wickremesinghe with just his seat in the 225-member assembly relies on all political parties to support him in his immediate task of reviving the ailing economy.

Sri Lanka declared bankruptcy in mid-April saying it was unable to meet its international debt payments this year. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ranil Wickremesinghe
Sri Lanka
World news
Economy
Finance Ministry
Sri Lanka Crisis

What's Brewing

Want to study abroad? Here's how to go about it

Want to study abroad? Here's how to go about it

Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth from ISS

Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth from ISS

DH Toon | Kapil Sibal out, Congress on sticky wicket

DH Toon | Kapil Sibal out, Congress on sticky wicket

Morning of horror: The Texas school shooter's path

Morning of horror: The Texas school shooter's path

Age no bar: B'luru man, 49, basks in Everest glory

Age no bar: B'luru man, 49, basks in Everest glory

Guide for men: How to treat women at the workplace 101

Guide for men: How to treat women at the workplace 101

 