Putin calls Crimea bridge explosion 'terrorism'

Putin says Ukraine planned Crimea bridge explosion, calls it terrorism

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 10 2022, 05:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 05:54 ist
Crimea bridge explosion. Credit: AFP Photo

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the explosion on a key bridge linking Crimea and the Russian mainland was a terrorist act planned by the Ukrainian special services.

"There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure," Putin said in a video on the Kremlin's Telegram channel. "This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services."

Putin was meeting Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia's Investigative Committee, who was presenting findings of an inquiry into Saturday's explosion and fire on the bridge.

Vladimir Putin
Russia
Crimea
World news

