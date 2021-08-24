Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts passes away at 80

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Aug 24 2021, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 22:25 ist
Charlie Watts, drummer with legendary British rock'n'roll band the Rolling Stones, died on August 24, 2021 aged 80, according to a statement from his publicist. Credit: AFP File Photo

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died in hospital at the age of 80, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," the spokesperson said.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation."

