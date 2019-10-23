Russia anti-doping boss predicts lengthy Olympic ban

AFP
AFP,
  • Oct 23 2019, 16:07pm ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2019, 16:17pm ist
Representative image. (Photo/Pixabay)

Russia's anti-doping chief has predicted a lengthy Olympic ban for the national squad, lashing out at Moscow authorities who he says handed over falsified data to international investigators.

"Russia's Olympic squad will be prevented from participating fully in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.... I think that this will also happen at the (Winter Olympic) Games in China," the head of Russia's RUSADA agency, Yuri Ganus, told AFP in an exclusive interview.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Russia
Olympics
Tokyo
Comments (+)
 