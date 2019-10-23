Russia anti-doping boss predicts lengthy Olympic ban

Russia's anti-doping chief has predicted a lengthy Olympic ban for the national squad, lashing out at Moscow authorities who he says handed over falsified data to international investigators.
"Russia's Olympic squad will be prevented from participating fully in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.... I think that this will also happen at the (Winter Olympic) Games in China," the head of Russia's RUSADA agency, Yuri Ganus, told AFP in an exclusive interview.
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here
Comments (+)