Russia asks India to resolve CAA row through dialogue

Russia on Monday subtly advised India to resolve the row over its new citizenship law through dialogue with people protesting against it and de-escalate the situation in the country.

"We are not interfering, this is a domestic matter (of India)," Deputy Chief of Embassy of Russia in New Delhi, Roman Babushkin, said when a journalist asked him for views of Moscow on the nationwide protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of India. "But, if there are issues, it should be resolved by dialogue and the situation should be de-escalated," he added.

Babushkin said that Government of India had not briefed the Russian Embassy in New Delhi about the CAA.

Russia recently issued a travel advisory asking its citizen to be cautious while visiting India, particularly the areas affected by protest against the CAA.

"Russian nationals currently in #India or planning to visit the country soon are advised to be vigilant and cautious, avoid crowds and refrain from visiting areas controlled by protestors. Follow our updates," Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation tweeted recently

"We are following the developments closely. We remain concerned about the safety of our citizens,” said Babushkin.