Russia blocks CIA, FBI sites for 'spreading false information'

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday it had blocked the websites of the CIA and FBI, accusing the two US government agencies of spreading false information, the TASS news agency reported.
TASS quoted Roskmonadzor as saying that the two websites had published inaccurate material and information that had discredited the Russian armed forces.
There was no immediate comment from Washington.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Auschwitz anniversary marked as war hinders peace again
Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why
Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink
Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records
Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model
Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt