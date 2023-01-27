Russia blocks CIA, FBI sites for 'spreading false information'

Russia blocks CIA, FBI sites over 'false information'

Roskmonadzor reportedly said these sites had published inaccurate material and information that had discredited the Russian armed forces

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jan 27 2023, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 18:47 ist
Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday it had blocked the websites of the CIA and FBI, accusing the two US government agencies of spreading false information, the TASS news agency reported.

TASS quoted Roskmonadzor as saying that the two websites had published inaccurate material and information that had discredited the Russian armed forces.

There was no immediate comment from Washington. 

