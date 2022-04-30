Russia does not consider itself at war with NATO

Russia does not consider itself at war with NATO, blames Kyiv for talks deadlock

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 30 2022, 06:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 06:15 ist
Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia does not consider itself to be at war with NATO over Ukraine since such a development would increase the risks of a nuclear war, RIA news agency cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.

RIA also said Lavrov told the Dubai-based Al Arabiya channel that Ukraine was at fault for stalled peace talks with Russia, blaming what he said was Kyiv's changing negotiating positions. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
World news
US
NATO

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Politics over India's power crisis

DH Toon | Politics over India's power crisis

Whackyverse | Musk's money so funny

Whackyverse | Musk's money so funny

How the ‘CBI’ films built fan loyalty

How the ‘CBI’ films built fan loyalty

Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap

Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap

Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst

Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst

Can you cycle to work in Bengaluru?

Can you cycle to work in Bengaluru?

Want to make your house cooler?

Want to make your house cooler?

50 years on, space still 'excites' Apollo 16 moonwalker

50 years on, space still 'excites' Apollo 16 moonwalker

Video of Bihar cop getting massage by woman goes viral

Video of Bihar cop getting massage by woman goes viral

Tharoor's poem on 'mannerless' Kejriwal row goes viral

Tharoor's poem on 'mannerless' Kejriwal row goes viral

 